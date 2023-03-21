Homicide investigation underway after body found in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities give more details about a body found in northwest Omaha earlier this week.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered Monday afternoon when a person walking his dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road, near 66th and Rainwood. Deputies were then called out to the area at roughly 3:45 p.m.

The identity of the deceased person hasn’t been determined yet and an autopsy is underway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second homicide investigation near Rainwood Road in the past seven months, but there is no evidence that the two cases are related.

Possible human remains were also found in the area of Rainwood Road less than a week ago, but that case has not been determined to be related to this one and it hasn’t yet been ruled as a homicide.

Regarding the human remains found last week, the Sheriff’s Office said “although strange, this case has not yet been ruled as a homicide. Experts are examining the remains to suggest an approximate year and cause of death, furthermore, they are testing extracted DNA for any possible identification.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000. The tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

