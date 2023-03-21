Huskers sent to Lawrence for WNIT Super 16

Nebraska will play Kansas in the "Super 16" of the WNIT.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After playing back-to-back home games in the WNIT, Nebraska is scheduled for a road contest in the “Super 16.” The Huskers will play at Kansas on Thursday night. The match-up is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Nebraska and Kansas played in Lincoln during the regular season. It was a triple overtime thriller, which the Huskers won 85-79.

Amy Williams’ team has looked impressive during the post-season. Nebraska beat Missouri State and Northern Iowa, which stretches the Big Red’s record to 18-14. Kansas, meanwhile, is 21-10 overall. The Jayhawks defeated Missouri on Monday night in the WNIT.

TV broadcast plans have not been announced for the Huskers’ upcoming game against the Jayhawks. Thursday will mark the 85th all-time meeting between the former conference foes.

