Kubik selected in Athletes Unlimited Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Athletes Unlimited Volleyball hosted its 2023 College Draft on Monday evening in which six collegiate stars were invited to partake in Season 3. Former Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik was one of six players selected in the draft who will be invited to compete in October.

Kubik was an All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2022 and received AVCA All-Region honors before earning All-America honorable mention. The senior outside hitter averaged a team-high 3.11 kills per set with 2.54 digs per set and 17 service aces. Kubik finished her career with 1,264 career kills and 983 digs, ranking 13th all-time in school history in kills. She was a third-team AVCA All-American in 2021.

The other players selected were: Brooke Nuneviller (OH, Oregon), Grace Frohling (OPP, San Diego), Gabby Blossom (S, San Diego), Katie Lukes (OH, San Diego) and Danielle Hart (MB, Wisconsin).

Ahead of the fall season, a team of Athletes Unlimited Volleyball players will play against some of the nation’s top collegiate programs during the Exhibition Tour. The Tour begins on March 25 at Ohio State University and runs through April 21. The schedule and broadcast information for select matches can be found here.

