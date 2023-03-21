Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a sidewalk on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus last Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was walking southbound on 17th Street south of Vine Street near The Courtyards the morning of March 15t when she was approached by 31-year-old Donald Johnson. UNLPD said the victim reported Johnson crossed 17th Street, walked towards her without saying anything, reached around the victim and grabbed her left buttocks. The victim said he never said anything to her and continued walking afterwards.

The victim reported that she confronted Johnson but said he just laughed and continued to walk away.

UNLPD said the incident, as well as Johnson’s movements before and after, were recorded on the security cameras in the immediate area. Police were able to capture an image of Johnson through the security footage to help identify him as a suspect. Police said they then took the image to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and three separate staff members positively identified the suspect as Johnson.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach staff contacted UNLPD about one hour later and said Johnson returned wearing the same clothes from the incident.

Johnson was arrested for 3rd degree sexual assault on March 17 and is scheduled to appear is court on April 21. He’s being held on $3,500 bond for this incident.

