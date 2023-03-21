Nebraska Unicameral debates transgender bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A heated and emotional debate about a bill aiming to restrict gender-altering care for minors occurred Tuesday at the Unicameral. Before the debate could even begin, opposing senators attempted to kill the bill while senators who supported it, shut down that debate.

State Senator Kathleen Kauth, who introduced the ‘Let Them Grow Act’, said Tuesday’s debate has been a long time coming.

Day one of debate on LB 574 was emotional and argumentative, with senators sharing their thoughts on medical care for transgender kids in Nebraska on both sides of the issue.

The bill aims to prohibit gender-altering procedures for anyone under the age of 19, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgeries.

“It can’t be reversed and maybe ten years from now they might not think that was a good idea they may have medical complications from that,” said State Senator Mike Moser.

Senators against the bill said legislators shouldn’t be making the decisions of parents and doctors, and that the bill isn’t actually about protecting children.

“I think if this were actually about protecting kids, I think the conversation we would be having is how can we ensure these kids are getting the best support available,” said State Senator John Fredrickson.

Early in the day, Senator Megan Hunt filed a motion to postpone the bill indefinitely, which would kill the effort.

“This bill is just a way to be homophobic today without being homophobic, and by advancing this bill you’re being complicit to the filibuster for the rest of this session,” Sen. Hunt said.

Senator Julie Slama lead an effort to defeat that motion to postpone.

“We need to be debating on the baseline bill not a motion to indefinitely postpone considering changes we could be making to the bill,” Sen. Slama said.

The motion to postpone the bill failed 31 to 13. The bill will need 33 votes to defeat a filibuster. Kauth told the Nebraska Examiner she’s not sure if she has all 33.

Debate on the ‘Let Them Grow Act’ will likely take several days. A vote is likely to happen on Thursday.

