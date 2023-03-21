Portion of South 48th Street to close Tuesday

(Source: MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The northbound lane of South 48th Street from South to Sumner Streets will be closed on Tuesday due to water main maintenance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expects the northbound lane to reopen by the end of the day.

The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to A Street to South 48th Street. Access to homes in the area will be maintained.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

