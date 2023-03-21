Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth...
Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar
The store known for its large selection of candy and soda will close its Lincoln location in...
Rocket Fizz in Lincoln closing
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street on Monday...
Police respond to crash in downtown Lincoln
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured

Latest News

Two Ilinois teens were killed in a sledding accident while visiting a Colorado ski resort. (KUSA)
2 teens killed in sledding accident
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car