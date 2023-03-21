Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt
Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Community Corrections Center-Omaha reported two missing inmates on Monday.

The CCC-O received an alert indicating two inmates had tampered with their electronic monitoring devices on Monday at 8:14 p.m.

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt were both at the center right before the alert, and their last known location was near the Open Door Mission at approximately 8:14 p.m.  Law enforcement notifications have been made.

Villalpando is serving a 10 year 20 months to 15 year 36 month sentence out of Cuming County for burglary.  He is scheduled for a parole hearing later this month. 

Raitt is currently serving a 4-year-40-month to 14 years sentence out of Platte County for criminal mischief and two counts of assault.  Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August 2023. 

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth...
Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar
The store known for its large selection of candy and soda will close its Lincoln location in...
Rocket Fizz in Lincoln closing
The victim, who plays baseball for Olivet College out of Michigan, was shot multiple times. He...
Suspect arrested after college baseball player shot multiple times
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured

Latest News

Commercial real estate in Lincoln shows steady market
Commercial real estate in Lincoln shows steady market
Commercial real estate in Lincoln shows steady market
Commercial real estate in Lincoln shows steady market
Nebraska will play Kansas in the "Super 16" of the WNIT.
Huskers sent to Lawrence for WNIT Super 16
Portion of South 48th Street to close Tuesday