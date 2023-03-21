Wednesday Forecast: A chance for rain, snow and thunderstorms...it must be March!

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of your Wednesday looks dry...before another weather disturbance increases our precipitation chances late in the day and into Wednesday night...

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)

As an upper-level wave of low pressure slides out of the Rockies...much of 10-11 Country will see moisture chances increase later in the day on Wednesday...although total precipitation amounts look meager. The more interesting part of the forecast will be precipitation “types”...as cooler air over northern Nebraska could mean snow for that area...while warmer readings in southern Nebraska will mean a chance for rain, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two in southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas Wednesday night. Parts of Nebraska could begin the day on Wednesday with areas of fog.

Wednesday 8am SKYCAST
Wednesday 8am SKYCAST(KOLN)
Wednesday 8pm SKYCAST
Wednesday 8pm SKYCAST(KOLN)

Temperatures over the next several days will fluctuate a bit...as is common for this time of year...with the colder readings consistently found over northern Nebraska. No “arctic” air is expected to head our way...but no dramatic “warm-ups” are in the cards either.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Another disturbance will rotate through the region over the weekend-into-early-next week...cooling temperatures back down and bringing a chance for rain-AND-snow back into the forecasts...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

