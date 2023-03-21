Wednesday Forecast: A chance for rain, snow and thunderstorms...it must be March!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of your Wednesday looks dry...before another weather disturbance increases our precipitation chances late in the day and into Wednesday night...

As an upper-level wave of low pressure slides out of the Rockies...much of 10-11 Country will see moisture chances increase later in the day on Wednesday...although total precipitation amounts look meager. The more interesting part of the forecast will be precipitation “types”...as cooler air over northern Nebraska could mean snow for that area...while warmer readings in southern Nebraska will mean a chance for rain, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two in southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas Wednesday night. Parts of Nebraska could begin the day on Wednesday with areas of fog.

Temperatures over the next several days will fluctuate a bit...as is common for this time of year...with the colder readings consistently found over northern Nebraska. No “arctic” air is expected to head our way...but no dramatic “warm-ups” are in the cards either.

Another disturbance will rotate through the region over the weekend-into-early-next week...cooling temperatures back down and bringing a chance for rain-AND-snow back into the forecasts...stay tuned.

