York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's January murder.(York County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York man accused of killing his wife in January pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges Tuesday.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with the murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York. In addition to the murder charge, Beutler also faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and four counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in York County District Court.

A judge set his trial date for July 25.

York Police arrested Beutler Jan. 30 after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie had been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beutler is being held without bond.

