Apartment redevelopment project clears first hurdle with Lincoln City Council

Construction helmet (generic)
Construction helmet (generic)(Unsplash)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An apartment development project cleared its first hurdle in the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

The council voted six-to-zero, with one member abstaining from the vote, that the project was in line with the 2050 Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.

The developer plans to build just shy of 300 units across multiple apartment buildings near Northwest 48th and West Holdridge Streets.

This vote doesn’t mean the project has the green light yet, it will still need to get approval for the redevelopment plan itself.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested William Rader and Dillon Salvo, suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth...
Two men suspected of stealing $59,000 worth of cooler panels from Lincoln sports bar
The store known for its large selection of candy and soda will close its Lincoln location in...
Rocket Fizz in Lincoln closing
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street on Monday...
Police respond to crash in downtown Lincoln
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault

Latest News

Portugal officials visit Lincoln to help craft migrant welcoming plans
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
A heated and emotional debate about a bill aiming to restrict gender-altering care for minors...
Nebraska Unicameral debates transgender bill
A heated and emotional debate about a bill aiming to restrict gender-altering care for minors...
Nebraska Unicameral debates transgender bill