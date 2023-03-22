CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals Hy-Vee employee’s wallet, uses stolen credit card at 3 stores

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, the Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they believe stole a Hy-Vee employee’s wallet and then used their credit card at three stores.

On March 13, the victim in this case, a Hy-Vee employee, was stocking shelves when her wallet was stolen. LPD said the person responsible, the man in the red sweater, used a credit card in the wallet at that Hy-Vee, two Walgreens and Target.

The suspect was wearing glasses and has tattoos on both of his hands. His ball cap had a logo of a pumpkin on it. LPD said he left driving a white two-door older Chevy Silverado pickup.

These images are from all the different stores he used the card.

On March 13th, a Hy-Vee employee was stocking shelves when her wallet was stolen. The person responsible, the man in the red sweater, used a credit card at 3 stores.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

On February 28, Scheels reported a store associate noticed one of their $1,400 hoverboards, also known as a Onewheel, missing from its shelf.

Employees reviewed camera footage and discovered this guy put the hoverboard into a cart, then they see him chatting it up with two different employees before exiting the store without paying for it. He left in a silver Chrysler Aspen and LPD wants everyone to take a good look at it because the wheels were of interest to investigators.

The video wasn’t clear enough but the SUV seemed to have yellow or gold rims. It also had a nice sized dent in the driver’s side door.

On February 28th, Scheels reported one of their $1400 hoverboards, also known as a Onewheel, was missing from it's shelf.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

