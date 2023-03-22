Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time

Jeffrey Dieken
Jeffrey Dieken(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Hickman man with a history of stalking has been arrested a third time for the same crime.

On Feb. 10, Jeffrey Dieken was released from Lancaster County Jail on bond for violation of a protection order and stalking.

Days later, investigators became concerned because of Dieken’s increased presence at a location in Lancaster County.

LSO said deputies spoke with the victim who explained that Dieken had been following them, and despite restricted access, they were becoming increasingly afraid.

Then on March 14, investigators said the victim alerted LSO that Dieken was following them again.

Dieken was arrested and is facing stalking charges, stalking: assault by strangulation or suffocation charges and violating a protection order.

According to court documents, Dieken has been cited and lodged two previous times for stalking and he has been cited and lodged three previous times for protection order violation.

Dieken was also convicted in the past for stalking and violating a protection order in 2004 in Saunders County. He served a year of probation for those crimes.

10/11 is withholding identifiable information including gender and specific locations to protect the victim, along with their family members.

