Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Creighton on passed ball

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning, Nebraska was in position to reclaim bragging rights against in-state rival Creighton.  However, a late-game meltdown cost the Huskers in a 6-5 loss to the Bluejays.

Creighton rallied to score three times in the final frame, including Nolan Clifford scoring the winning run on a passed ball.

The result spoils an otherwise solid performance from Will Bolt’s team. The Huskers erased an early deficit and led most of the game at Charles Schwab Field.  

Nebraska was led by Josh Caron’s 2-for-4 performance, which included a double and a pair of RBI.  On the mound, Will Walsh tossed a career-high 6.1 innings.  Walsh finished with four strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

