Huskers host NFL Pro Day

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a...
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a series of drills inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a series of drills inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.

Trey Palmer, Ochaun Mathis, and Travis Vokolek were among the participants. The Husker trio worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. Garrett Nelson, who opted to pursue a pro career instead of playing an additional college season, was very deliberate in the various tests.

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was also in attendance. He spent time visiting with former Husker Cam Jurgens, who played in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

Bill Busch, who was not retained from the previous coaching staff, offered encouragement to his former players in between drills.

The testing included the 40-yard dash, broad jump, shuttle run, bench press, and other position drills.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Latest News

js
HS Baseball: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East
With a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning, Nebraska was in position to reclaim bragging rights...
Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Creighton on wild pitch
Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Creighton on passed ball
Huskers blow 9th inning lead, lose to Creighton on passed ball
10/11 NOW speaks with Husker Baseball Coach Will Bolt.
Interview with Husker Baseball Coach Will Bolt