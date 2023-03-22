July trial set for Grand Island kidnapping case

Central Nebraska teen facing felony charges in the case
Tate Wolfe faces 9 felony charges in connection with the January kidnapping of 3 small children.
Tate Wolfe faces 9 felony charges in connection with the January kidnapping of 3 small children.(Hall County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the suspects in the January kidnapping of three small children in Grand Island is scheduled for trial this summer.

Tate Wolfe, 18, Kearney, has pleaded not guilty to nine felonies related to the incident that put three small children in danger. Court records show those charges are three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property, and operation of motor vehicle to avoid arrest (willfully reckless). A trial on those charges is scheduled July 10.

Wolfe and Jozef McAllister, 17, Hastings, were arrested Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. The two older children were discovered later that morning in an abandoned pickup. The 7-month-old was found about two-and-half hours later on the deck of a farm house in rural Hall County. The temperature at the time was 0°F with a -19° wind chill.

In February, McAllister waived his preliminary hearing and the judge transferred his case to district court. His attorney has asked that his case be transferred to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 24.

Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Latest News

Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
File Photo
More Road Work Ahead: NDOT preparing for construction on Highway 77 in April