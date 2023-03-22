July trial set for Grand Island kidnapping case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the suspects in the January kidnapping of three small children in Grand Island is scheduled for trial this summer.

Tate Wolfe, 18, Kearney, has pleaded not guilty to nine felonies related to the incident that put three small children in danger. Court records show those charges are three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property, and operation of motor vehicle to avoid arrest (willfully reckless). A trial on those charges is scheduled July 10.

Wolfe and Jozef McAllister, 17, Hastings, were arrested Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. The two older children were discovered later that morning in an abandoned pickup. The 7-month-old was found about two-and-half hours later on the deck of a farm house in rural Hall County. The temperature at the time was 0°F with a -19° wind chill.

In February, McAllister waived his preliminary hearing and the judge transferred his case to district court. His attorney has asked that his case be transferred to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 24.

