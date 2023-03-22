Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcome baby armadillo

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed a new baby armadillo named Jimmi on Feb. 1.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of a male southern three-branded armadillo born to mom, Fiz, and dad, Fez. Jimmi is the third baby and third male armadillo to come from Fiz and Fez.

“Our keepers do an amazing job caring for our animals and creating a safe and nurturing environment for them to give birth and look after their newborns in,” Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO, said. “Both mom and baby are healthy and thriving and Jimmi is meeting every growth milestone.”

The zookeepers said Fiz was provided a nesting box and nesting materials such as wood wool, shredded paper and shredded cardboard in which she packed it all into the nesting box. During this period, Fiz usually destroys and remakes the nest around two or three times, according to the zookeepers.

At just two days old, Jimmy weighed 103 grams and now he weighs a little over one pound.

Zookeepers said Jimmi stayed in the nest box with his mom for the first month. After one month, Jimmi began taking strolls at night but his mom would sometimes herd him back inside the nest box and barricade the entrance so he wouldn’t leave.

Fiz and Jimmi are not currently on exhibit. Zookeepers estimate Jimmi and Fiz to go on exhibit in the Animal Kingdom toward the end of April or early May when Jimmi is completely weaned.

