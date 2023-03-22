Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln mother is in jail following the death of her 22-month-old child.

Brittany Cook, 31, was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Lancaster County Jail for child abuse (death). Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Joshua Tackett, was arrested on March 14 and faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Lincoln Police were called to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital on March 12 on a report of a toddler with signs of obvious abuse. The child was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for a higher level of care.

Court documents said 22-month-old Rudy Requejo Ybarra was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital and had both old and new injuries. The child was in critical condition and later it was determined he had no brain activity.

On March 12, Cook told officers she put her child down for a nap around noon and came back three hours later to find the boy unresponsive. The mother told police she had been dating Tackett since January and since that time noticed numerous bruises and injuries to the boy almost daily.

Court documents go on to detail a story Tackett told Cook, that a few weeks ago he passed out and fell on the ground on top of the boy.

Since then, Cook reported that the child had an injury to his leg and that he had not been able to walk, but told LPD she had not taken him to the doctor for any treatment.

The report goes on to detail that the Rudy Jr. had fallen down the stairs three days before she took him to the hospital. Court documents said that Cook told police the boy was tired and not eating regularly during that time.

The mother’s other children have now been taken into state custody.

Cook will be arraigned on these charges this afternoon in the Lancaster County Court.

