More Road Work Ahead: NDOT preparing for construction on Highway 77 in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers who use Highway 77 to get in, out of, and around the Capital City should prepare for some slowdowns starting the first full week of April.

In a press release from the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation, road work will begin on the highway, also known as the Homestead Expressway, the week of April 3rd from just north of West Yankee Hill Road (south of the Warlick Blvd./West Denton Road intersection) to I-80.

“Work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge repair, concrete sealing, asphalt milling and overlay, and seeding,” the release stated. “Overnight closures with detour routes for ramps at the Rosa Parks Way, [West] Van Dorn Street and West O Street interchanges will occur.”

NDOT adds that construction will happen during both daytime and nighttime hours.

“Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions [and a] 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project,” the department said. “Additional width restrictions may be implemented for specific phases of the project.

NDOT says construction is expected to be completed at some point in December.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.