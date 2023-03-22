More Road Work Ahead: NDOT preparing for construction on Highway 77 in April

File Photo
File Photo(WAFB)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers who use Highway 77 to get in, out of, and around the Capital City should prepare for some slowdowns starting the first full week of April.

In a press release from the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation, road work will begin on the highway, also known as the Homestead Expressway, the week of April 3rd from just north of West Yankee Hill Road (south of the Warlick Blvd./West Denton Road intersection) to I-80.

“Work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge repair, concrete sealing, asphalt milling and overlay, and seeding,” the release stated. “Overnight closures with detour routes for ramps at the Rosa Parks Way, [West] Van Dorn Street and West O Street interchanges will occur.”

NDOT adds that construction will happen during both daytime and nighttime hours.

“Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions [and a] 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project,” the department said. “Additional width restrictions may be implemented for specific phases of the project.

NDOT says construction is expected to be completed at some point in December.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Latest News

js
HS Baseball: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East
Lincoln apartment complex
Apartment redevelopment project clears first hurdle with Lincoln City Council
When welcoming new immigrants to Portugal in the future, guidelines will include strategic...
Portugal officials visit Lincoln to help craft migrant welcoming plans
Many parents rely on childcare centers year round. The pandemic created even more difficulties...
Survey shows lack of childcare options in Nebraska