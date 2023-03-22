NSP makes arrest following pursuit near Grand Island

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State troopers arrested a David City man after a pursuit near Grand Island Wednesday morning.

A trooper attempted to stop a Chevy Equinox going east on I-80 near Grand Island at about 7:15 a.m., at times over 100 miles per hour. The driver refused to stop, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

James Speicher
James Speicher(Hall County Jail)

The vehicle continued east, eventually exiting at mile marker 314 and turning north on Highway 34. The driver was seen throwing out a bag as he fled. Another trooper located the bag, which contained over one pound of marijuana.

Another trooper deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and Highway 2. The driver was then taken into custody.

25-year-old James Speicher of David City was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension. Speicher was booked into the Hall County Jail.

