Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Animal care staff report some postpartum concerns with mother Zola
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed another zoo baby over the weekend.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, had given birth to her first calf — a female — at 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)

Less than an hour later, at 1:30 a.m., the baby was standing. However, veterinary teams are still providing “around-the-clock care” for the calf.

“Mother Zola did not show the expected level of maternal care toward her calf despite a normal delivery,” according to the release from Henry Doorly. “The calf’s mother, Zola, is doing well with the Giraffe herd, but will continue under observation for any post-partum concerns.”

In the meantime, zoo officials say the giraffe’s father, 14-year-old Jawara, has played a vital role in sustaining the calf’s immune system as the veterinary care team works to intervene.

“Our team spends months preparing for animal births and for as many different outcomes as imaginable,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the zoo’s director of animal health. “In this case, as we monitored Mom and calf after the birth, we were able to make the decision to intervene. We provided nutrition and medical care to the calf, which included a plasma transfusion from father Jawara’s previously banked plasma. Our team is working to transition the calf to a bottle.”

The situation will mean that the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Room at the zoo will closed to the public from time to time in order to care for the calf and allow for some quiet time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
York suspect pleads not guilty in murder of his wife

Latest News

Brittany Cook
Lincoln mom and boyfriend arrested in connection to toddler’s death
On March 13, a Hy-Vee employee was stocking shelves when her wallet was stolen. The person...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals Hy-Vee employee’s wallet, uses stolen credit card at 3 stores
Tate Wolfe faces 9 felony charges in connection with the January kidnapping of 3 small children.
July trial set for Grand Island kidnapping case
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers