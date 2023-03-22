Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault

Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two children between Feb. and March.(Live 5 News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - A Pawnee City Public Schools employee was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two children between Feb. and March.

Kandice B. Johnson, 35, is charged with three felonies: third degree sexual abuse by a school employee, first degree sexual assault of a child, and child abuse.

According to court documents filed in Pawnee County Court, Johnson, a school employee, is accused of engaging in a pattern with the intent to subject a minor student to sexual contact between Feb. 1 and March 14.

The court documents say that between February and March, Johnson also subjected a second child who is between the ages of 12 and 16 to sexual penetration or sexual contact. According to court documents, Johnson allegedly caused the child to be placed in a situation that endangered their life, physical, or mental health; be sexually exploited through sex trafficking of a minor, or by allowing, encouraging, or forcing such minor child to engage in debauchery, public indecency, or obscene or pornographic photography, films, or depictions; or be abused.

Following her arrest, Johnson was fired from her job at Pawnee City Public Schools.

The school district posted the following message to students and parents on its website.

