Showers possible Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds than sun expected on Wednesday with below average temperatures expected for most of the day. A storm system will move intot he plains late this afternoon and tonight bringing scattered showers to southern Nebraska and some snow in northern sections of the state.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures a bit below average. Scattered showers will be possible this evening for central and southern Nebraska.

Cool across the north, close to average in the south.
Winter weather advisory starting this evening and ending at 10 am Thursday for parts of northern Nebraska. A light wintry mix will be possible with up to three inches of snow.

Some snow mixed with freezing rain possible in northern Nebraska.
Up to three inches of snow possible Wednesday night in northern Nebraska.
Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm in southeast Nebraska Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snow will be possible in northern Nebraska. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures across the state Wednesday night.
Mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler for some Thursday afternoon with a Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday will be cooler than average.
More rain chances possible over the weekend with temperatures at or below average over the next 7 days.

Scattered showers possible Saturday night into Sunday.
