Showers possible Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds than sun expected on Wednesday with below average temperatures expected for most of the day. A storm system will move intot he plains late this afternoon and tonight bringing scattered showers to southern Nebraska and some snow in northern sections of the state.
Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures a bit below average. Scattered showers will be possible this evening for central and southern Nebraska.
Winter weather advisory starting this evening and ending at 10 am Thursday for parts of northern Nebraska. A light wintry mix will be possible with up to three inches of snow.
Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm in southeast Nebraska Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snow will be possible in northern Nebraska. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler for some Thursday afternoon with a Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
More rain chances possible over the weekend with temperatures at or below average over the next 7 days.
