Thursday Forecast: Variable cloudiness and seasonably cool

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of this week will feature variable cloudiness and chances for precipitation. Temperatures look to be mainly below average. The active weather pattern may break for at least a few days next week.

There is a chance of rain in most of Southern Nebraska Wednesday night. In the northern half of the area, mainly snow is possible. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Thursday morning. Parts of Northern Nebraska could see 1 to 3″ of snow with some isolated snowfall amounts of 4″.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Thursday morning.(KOLN)
The highest snowfall potential with this latest round looks to be in part of Northern Nebraska...
The highest snowfall potential with this latest round looks to be in part of Northern Nebraska and the panhandle.(KOLN)

Thursday should begin mostly cloudy to cloudy with some lingering rain and snow showers, sprinkles or flurries. The precipitation chance ends and clouds decrease in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 50s with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Friday looks to begin mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but the afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures should be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with east-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. A chance of rain develops in the afternoon and continues into the evening.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

There is going to be a chance for more rain and snow this weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. More precipitation is possible Monday. An upper level ridge may build into the area Tuesday and Wednesday leading to warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe broke into a stranger’s home and...
LPD: Man breaks into stranger’s home, steals granola bars and cigars
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault

Latest News

Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday.
Rain and snow possible late Wednesday
Variable clouds and a bit breezy at times. Scattered showers developing late this afternoon and...
KOLN Weather Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Brad's Wednesday Morning Weather Update
Areas of fog possible in southeast Nebraska early this morning.
Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast