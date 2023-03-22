Thursday Forecast: Variable cloudiness and seasonably cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of this week will feature variable cloudiness and chances for precipitation. Temperatures look to be mainly below average. The active weather pattern may break for at least a few days next week.

There is a chance of rain in most of Southern Nebraska Wednesday night. In the northern half of the area, mainly snow is possible. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Thursday morning. Parts of Northern Nebraska could see 1 to 3″ of snow with some isolated snowfall amounts of 4″.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Northern Nebraska tonight into Thursday morning. (KOLN)

The highest snowfall potential with this latest round looks to be in part of Northern Nebraska and the panhandle. (KOLN)

Thursday should begin mostly cloudy to cloudy with some lingering rain and snow showers, sprinkles or flurries. The precipitation chance ends and clouds decrease in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 50s with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday looks to begin mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but the afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures should be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with east-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. A chance of rain develops in the afternoon and continues into the evening.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is going to be a chance for more rain and snow this weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. More precipitation is possible Monday. An upper level ridge may build into the area Tuesday and Wednesday leading to warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

