‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn

Douglas County Sheriff’s captain told 6 News investigators are trying to determine the age of the person.
Douglas County authorities have determined the body part found near 216th Street and Rainwood Road last week.
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s captain gave more details to 6 News on Wednesday about the human remains found last week north of Elkhorn.

“The experts have told us that the skull appears to have been there for a period, at least a minimum of a few years, several years,” Capt. Eric Sellers told 6 News.

Investigators don’t yet know whether the death was a homicide, he said. There was no visible trauma to the skull, which has been determined to be male, but it’s in poor shape having been out in the elements for years.

The remains were found on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 14, near 216th Street and Rainwood Road.

He said that authorities were trying to determine the age of the person, but had estimated that it was someone between 25 and 50 years old.

“Just trying to determine what happened is going to be a tough, tough case,” Sellers said.

Wednesday’s case update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office came just hours after investigators released the name of the 56-year-old man whose body was found Monday, March 13, in a ditch in northwest Omaha.

