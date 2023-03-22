Two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home identified

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department identified the two men who were found dead in a south Lincoln home Friday.

Police said the men are brothers: Marcelo Morales Olvera, 30, and Andres Merced Morales, 31.

On Friday, LPD along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon.

A man told police he found his two roommates unresponsive in the garage. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two men both deceased in the garage.

Police said four additional residents of the same home were transported to an area hospital as a precaution for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Autopsy results are still pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

