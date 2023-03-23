Athlete of the Week: Lilly Kenning

Athlete of the Week
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One week into track and field season, Milford High School sophomore Lilly Kenning is breaking records. Last week, Kenning took first place in the 1600-meter race at the season opener Concordia Invite. Kenning recorded a time of 5:13.28 during the event, setting a new all-time meet record and school record at Milford.

Last fall, Kenning also ran cross country where she qualified for state and earned a conference championship.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Lilly Kenning
Athlete of the Week
PD
Nebraska Pro Day (6pm Report)
N REPORT: Garrett Nelson Pro Day Interview
N REPORT: Garrett Nelson Pro Day Interview
N REPORT: Trey Palmer Pro Day Interview
N REPORT: Trey Palmer Pro Day Interview