Athlete of the Week: Lilly Kenning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One week into track and field season, Milford High School sophomore Lilly Kenning is breaking records. Last week, Kenning took first place in the 1600-meter race at the season opener Concordia Invite. Kenning recorded a time of 5:13.28 during the event, setting a new all-time meet record and school record at Milford.

Last fall, Kenning also ran cross country where she qualified for state and earned a conference championship.

