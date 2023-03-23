Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced a ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth, passing it out of the first of three rounds of debate.

The vote on LB 574 came after three weeks of filibustering, two days of debate and a final flurry of motions to delay the bill Thursday. Democratic senators took turns pleading with supporters to change their minds, at times getting extremely emotional and sharing personal stories.

Senator Megan Hunt shared her experiences having a transgender son. Senator Lynne Walz shared her journey with a child struggling with mental health issues and John Frederickson, an openly gay senator, was brought to tears about his own mother’s acceptance of his sexuality.

The opposing senators asked for a no vote to protect kids. Those who voted yes, including Senator Kathleen Kauth who introduced the bill, said they were voting in support of the bill for the same reason.

Read LB 574

The bill passed the cloture vote to stop the filibuster 33-16; this allowed the actual bill to pass with a 30-17 vote. Two senators abstained from that second vote. It will need to go through two more rounds of votes to become law.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault

Latest News

Senator
State senators voice opposition to bill that would ban gender altering procedures for minors
At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Stabbing scene, LPD
SCENE VIDEO: Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say