Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced a ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth, passing it out of the first of three rounds of debate.

The vote on LB 574 came after three weeks of filibustering, two days of debate and a final flurry of motions to delay the bill Thursday. Democratic senators took turns pleading with supporters to change their minds, at times getting extremely emotional and sharing personal stories.

Senator Megan Hunt shared her experiences having a transgender son. Senator Lynne Walz shared her journey with a child struggling with mental health issues and John Frederickson, an openly gay senator, was brought to tears about his own mother’s acceptance of his sexuality.

The opposing senators asked for a no vote to protect kids. Those who voted yes, including Senator Kathleen Kauth who introduced the bill, said they were voting in support of the bill for the same reason.

The bill passed the cloture vote to stop the filibuster 33-16; this allowed the actual bill to pass with a 30-17 vote. Two senators abstained from that second vote. It will need to go through two more rounds of votes to become law.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.