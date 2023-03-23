Bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature to increase election security

Election security bills heard in committee
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the 2020 presidential election, concerns of fraudulent voting came to a head as more people than usual had to use mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. Three bills in the Nebraska Legislature are aiming to tighten election security.

The three bills are LB457 introduced by Senator Rick Holdcroft, LB193, and LB808 by Senator Steve Halloran.

In sum, the three bills would require all voting machine parts to be manufactured in the United States to lessen the chance of foreign tampering, to implement video recording devices in all voting locations, as well as giving counties the option to hand re-count future legislative races instead of machine counting.

Supporters based their arguments off of claims of people receiving mail-in ballots who no longer live in the state, as well as the possibility of new technology that could allow unauthorized individuals to compromise voting machines.

“As long as we have machines in use, in any form, we cannot be guaranteed 100% that we have accurate, total, truthful, elections.” said Linda Vermooten, a supporter of all three bills.

The opponents based their claims on the lack of official evidence of intentional voter tampering, and the fact that the bills would cost Nebraska taxpayers $16 million.

“LB457′s video surveillance requirement is another overreaching solution to a problem that does not exist,” Arlo Hettle, an opponent of all three bills said. “There is no evidence of fraudulent voting and we do not need to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on surveillance cameras to catch non-existent criminals.”

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has gone on record saying Nebraska elections are fair and trustworthy.

The government, military, and veterans affairs committee will decide whether to vote these bills to the debate floor.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Lilly Kenning
Athlete of the Week
Election security bills heard in committee
Election security bills heard in committee
PD
Nebraska Pro Day (6pm Report)
Child Abuse Resulting in Death Case
Mom charged in toddler's death