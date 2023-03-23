Cool temperatures continue Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of Thursday will remain dry and the cool temperatures will continue as well. Another chance of rain and snow will be possible Friday and Friday night, mainly in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Below average temperatures expected over the weekend with another chance of rain and snow late on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool across most of Nebraska on Thursday. Highs from the upper 30s in northern Nebraska to the 40s in central and southern Nebraska. A few 50 degree temperatures possible in southwest Nebraska. North-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night into early Friday morning with lows mainly in the 20s. Northeast wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Partly sunny on Friday with a slight chance rain in the afternoon. The better chance for scattered showers will be Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s with an east-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday and continued cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

