Cool temperatures continue Thursday

Brad's First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of Thursday will remain dry and the cool temperatures will continue as well. Another chance of rain and snow will be possible Friday and Friday night, mainly in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Below average temperatures expected over the weekend with another chance of rain and snow late on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool across most of Nebraska on Thursday. Highs from the upper 30s in northern Nebraska to the 40s in central and southern Nebraska. A few 50 degree temperatures possible in southwest Nebraska. North-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

A little cooler for Thursday.
A little cooler for Thursday.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night into early Friday morning with lows mainly in the 20s. Northeast wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures Thursday night.
Chilly temperatures Thursday night.(KOLN)

Partly sunny on Friday with a slight chance rain in the afternoon. The better chance for scattered showers will be Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s with an east-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

A little warmer Friday
A little warmer Friday(KOLN)

Chance of rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday and continued cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Below average temperatures continue through the weekend with small chance of precipitation.
Below average temperatures continue through the weekend with small chance of precipitation.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault

Latest News

Mainly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry.
Brad's First Look Forecast
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Variable cloudiness and seasonably cool
Variable Cloudiness and Seasonably Cool Thursday
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update
Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday.
Rain and snow possible late Wednesday