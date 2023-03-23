Former Nebraska police chief federally charged

(Credit: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Nebraska police chief has been federally charged for misusing public funds.

Last year, the Nebraska State Auditor issued a 34-page report saying Oakland Police Chief Terry Poland misused thousands of dollars in public funds to buy things like a wakeboard and fishing shelter.

Court records state the federal charge is for buying a basketball backboard for his home.

Poland resigned last August. His preliminary hearing is set for April 14.

