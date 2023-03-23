Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash

First responders were dispatched to NW 6th and W Cornhusker just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash in northwest Lincoln where four children were injured.

First responders were dispatched to NW 6th and W Cornhusker just after 7 a.m. Thursday on a report of a car hitting one of the Cornhusker median pillars.

According to LPD, the car was occupied by four children.

LPD said the driver and front seat passenger were 15-year-olds, a rear seat passenger was 10-years-old and an additional rear seat passenger was 6-years-old.

Officers said the 10-year-old suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to LPD, the other children were all seen at the hospital for minor injuries.

LPD said this investigation is ongoing.

