Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault

Latest News

The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas
UNO installs new Boeing 737 flight simulator
UNO installs new Boeing 737 flight simulator
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
College students say they are struggling with stress, study says
NE Senator Deb Fischer introduces the 'Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act' on Capitol Hill
NE Senator Deb Fischer introduces the 'Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act' on Capitol Hill