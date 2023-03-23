Governor Pillen recognizes Severe Weather Awareness Week

Pillen urges Nebraskans to prepare for severe weather
Governor Jim Pillen announced the Severe Weather Awareness Week for the month of March. He...
Governor Jim Pillen announced the Severe Weather Awareness Week for the month of March. He urges Nebraskans to make a plan and stay updated.
By Mareena Womack
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
Lincoln, Neb. (KSNB) - Severe weather is no surprise to the state of Nebraska with it ranging from tornadoes to floods. Governor Pillen, on Thursday morning, held a press conference urging Nebraskans to make plans for this years upcoming spring.

”Homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and industries should focus attention on the upcoming severe weather season. Seek ways to prepare for the possibility of tornado, flooding, other life threatening weather developments, and all Nebraskans should be urged to plan for the safety of their families,” Pillen said.

Today Pillen declared the week of March 27 to March 31 as Severe Weather Awareness Week where he asked everyone to follow their plans or create a plan.

“What’s are plan for our family in the event we have severe weather. And maybe the other thing to remember is that we have lots of neighbors. This is the greatest place in the world to live we have lots of people moving to Nebraska. When we have new neighbors lets make sure help our new neighbors make sure they understand what’s going on here,” Pillen said.

Pillen announced that in order to prepare, there will be a statewide tornado drill on March 29 at 10 a.m.

Brian Smith, coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, also attended the press conference to help spread awareness.

“So during the week we encourage everyone in Nebraska to review and practice a severe weather plan in your home or business or school. And if you don’t have a plan its a great time to try and develop one and share with others,” Smith said.

Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agenc, and Dawna Whitcomb of Hastings, speaking for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, were also in attendance.

They all agreed that Nebraskan’s should prepare by staying updated and creating emergency kits that will help families, schools, and businesses stay safe during any severe weather.

Along with the recognition of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the winning entries of some third graders from a statewide poster contest highlighting severe weather were announced and displayed.

