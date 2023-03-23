Lied Center 2023-2024 Broadway season tickets on sale today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Broadway shows are underway at the Lied Center, but an entirely new season is planned for the year ahead. And those fans can now purchase their season ticket packages today.

The 2023-2024 Broadway season features the shows Aladdin, Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek and Mean Girls. The packages include performance times ranging from Thursday evenings, Friday evenings, Saturday matinee, Saturday night and Sunday matinee. The package also includes a bonus, The Cher Show. The Thursday night show option is a new addition for this season’s lineup.

“We have so many new audiences coming in and Broadway is just growing and growing in Lincoln and Nebraska,” Lauren Silverman Durban, Communications Manager said. “The more that happens the bigger the shows we are able to bring in and so this season is evidence that Nebraskans love Broadway.”

The Glenn Korff Broadway Series subscriptions go on sale to the public on March 23, 2023 at 11a.m. at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and in-person at the Lied Center box office.

