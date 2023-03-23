Northwest Lincoln crash sends at least 3 people to hospital

First responders were dispatched to NW 6th and W Cornhusker just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln Thursday morning.

First responders were dispatched to NW 6th and W Cornhusker just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, at least three people were rushed to the hospital.

As of 8 a.m., both directions of W Cornhusker remained closed between NW 4th Street and NW 6th Street.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 on air and online for more updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Jeffrey Dieken
Hickman man arrested, facing stalking charges for a third time
Kandice B. Johnson was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually abusing two...
Pawnee City Public Schools employee fired after arrest for child sexual assault

Latest News

Lincoln SUV crash
Northwest Lincoln crash sends at least 3 people to hospital
UNO installs new Boeing 737 flight simulator
UNO installs new Boeing 737 flight simulator
NE Senator Deb Fischer introduces the 'Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act' on Capitol Hill
NE Senator Deb Fischer introduces the 'Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act' on Capitol Hill
Trial date set for teen suspect in Grand Island kidnapping case
Trial date set for teen suspect in Grand Island kidnapping case