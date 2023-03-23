Northwest Lincoln crash sends at least 3 people to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln Thursday morning.

First responders were dispatched to NW 6th and W Cornhusker just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, at least three people were rushed to the hospital.

As of 8 a.m., both directions of W Cornhusker remained closed between NW 4th Street and NW 6th Street.

