Polling locations changes for City of Lincoln upcoming elections

Polling locations for nine precincts for the City of Lincoln's upcoming primary and general elections are changing.
Polling locations for nine precincts for the City of Lincoln’s upcoming primary and general elections are changing.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Polling locations for nine precincts for the City of Lincoln’s upcoming primary and general elections are changing to make it more convenient for voters.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen announced changes to nine polling locations Thursday that will impact approximately 9,000 of the 172,000 voters in the Lincoln area. Wiltgen said with 198 precincts in Lancaster County, they continuously evaluate polling locations to make sure they have the most convenient locations.

10/11 NOW VOTER'S GUIDE: City of Lincoln Election

Wiltgen said Madonna Proactive, The Legacy, and Emerald Nursing & Rehab Brookside were polling locations before the COVID-19 pandemic and were temporarily relocated because they housed vulnerable populations.

According to Wiltgen, voters impacted will receive notices of the recent changes through mail and should expect to receive the forms in the upcoming days.

Polling locations experiencing changes are:

Precinct New Polling Location

  • 5 C-3 New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S 11th St, 68502
  • 7 A City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St, 68503
  • 7 D-2 City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St, 68503
  • 9 H-6 Madonna Proactive, 7111 Stephanie Ln, 68516
  • 10 E-1 The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd, 68506
  • 10 E-8 Emerald Nursing & Rehab Brookside, 4735 S 54th St, 68516
  • 10 F-12 Gere Branch Library, 2400 S 56th St, 68506

Wiltgen said voters in precinct 12 B-8 and 12 B-9, will be notified that their polling locations on the Southeast Community College campus is being moved from the Health Sciences Building back to the Main Building.

Voters also living in both the Oak and Saltillo 2 precincts who are eligible to vote in City of Lincoln or Lincoln Public School elections will also be notified of their temporary polling locations Wiltgen said.

According to Wiltgen, over 32,000 Lincoln voters have already requested early vote ballots as of the close business on Wednesday. All early voters must return their early vote ballot to the Election Office by mail or at the Election Office’s drop box no later than 8 p.m. on April 4, Primary Election Day.

To view your polling location, visit the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup website.

