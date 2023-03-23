Temporary Lincoln street closures announced for Spring Forward Run

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several streets will be temporarily closed Saturday for the Lincoln Track Club’s Spring Forward Run.

The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced the temporary street closures throughout Lincoln as the race takes place. The race is set to begin at 8 a.m., with the start and finish line located at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Lincoln Police will be controlling intersections along the race route. LTU encourages the public to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays as the race takes place.

Streets temporarily affected are:

  • “A” Street from South 27th Street to Capital Parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.
  • Calvert Street from South 48th to South 56th streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.
  • An eastbound lane of Normal Boulevard from “A” to Myrtle streets will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m.
  • A southbound lane of South 56th Street from Myrtle to Calvert streets will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m.
  • The eastbound lane of Calvert Street from South 48th Street to Sheridan Boulevard will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m.
  • A northbound lane of South 27th Street from Washington to “B” streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

LTU encourages north and southbound drivers to use 27th and 70th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers to use Randolph Street and Pioneers Boulevard to bypass the racecourse.

The race will also use the following trails:

  • Billy Wolff Trail from “A” Street to South Cotner Boulevard until 9 a.m.
  • Rock Island Trail from “A” Street to Old Cheney Road until 11 a.m.

