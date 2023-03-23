WATCH: Nebraska coordinators and players discuss spring practice

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team practiced Thursday morning and media were invited for the first time this spring season.

Following practice, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield and Defensive Coordinator Tony White shared their observations on the team. Watch what they had to say in the video player above. Streaming will begin around 11:30 a.m.

