4 ex-cops charged in Tyre Nichols’ death barred from police

This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from left,...
This combo of booking images provided by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show four of the five Memphis Police Department officers had policy violations on their record before the Jan. 7, 2023, arrest, but nothing that rises to the brutality that led to Nichols’ death three days later.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four of five former Memphis police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was handcuffed, brutally beaten and ignored by first responders for crucial minutes despite being barely conscious, can no longer work as law enforcement in Tennessee.

The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, or P.O.S.T., voted Friday to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith. The state panel also approved the decision by Desmond Mills to surrender his certification.

The former officers have 30 days to appeal.

The beating of the 29-year-old Black man happened during a late-night traffic stop Jan. 7. The commission subsequently released documents showing that Haley dragged Nichols from his vehicle and never explained why he was stopped, and that he also took photos of Nichols slumped against the car after he was pummeled by officers and sent the pictures to colleagues.

Nichols died at a hospital Jan. 10.

Early police accounts minimized the violence of the traffic stop — accounts since disproven by witness statements and police and surveillance video — and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.

The five former police officers charged with second-degree murder have all pleaded not guilty.

The Memphis Police Department requested the decertification of seven of the former Memphis officers involved, including one who retired before he could be fired.

None of the fired officers or their attorneys attended their hearings before the commission on Thursday or its vote on Friday.

Mills’ attorney said his client had been wrongly indicted and was “focusing on his freedom.”

“It’s a waste of time,” attorney Blake Ballin said of the decertification attempt. “It is meaningless to him at this stage in his life.”

An attorney for Haley declined to comment on the decertification vote. Attorneys for Martin and Smith did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment.

In a letter included in the file seeking his decertification, Smith defended his conduct, stating that Nichols was “violent and would not comply.”

The fifth former officer charged, Tadarrius Bean, has not yet had his decertification hearing before the commission. Neither have two former officers who were not charged: Preston Hemphill, who was terminated after firing a stun gun at Nichols during the traffic stop; and Dewayne Smith, the supervising lieutenant who arrived on scene after the beating, who retired instead of being fired.

A seventh police employee who was fired has not been publicly named.

During Nichols’ funeral, Vice President Kamala Harris urged lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.

___

Associated Press reporter Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

For more on the killing of Tyre Nichols: https://apnews.com/hub/tyre-nichols

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden addresses Canadian Parliament after talks with Trudeau
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
Lawmakers continue to review whether TikTok is a danger to national security. (CNN, GETTY...
Is TikTok really a national threat?
The 1867 Collective
The 1867 Collective - Standing out at a real estate company
A family says their son, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was killed while picking up a passenger...
Man shot, killed by passenger while working 2nd job as Lyft driver, family says