Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
March is National Nutrition Month and with the Sweet 16 is happening, we have a sweet fruit...
10/11 This Morning's Foodie Friday
Nelnet, the student loan service company based in Lincoln, is cutting an additional 550...
Lincoln-based Nelnet announces hundreds of additional layoffs
A former Nebraska police chief has been federally charged for misusing public funds.
Former Nebraska police chief federally charged