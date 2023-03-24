The Book of Mormon musical comes to Lincoln

The Book of Mormon is being shown this weekend at the Lied Center starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Book of Mormon is being shown this weekend at the Lied Center starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Tony Award winning comedy musical follows two Mormon missionaries assigned to an unexpected location. Lamont Whitaker, who plays Mafala Hatimbi in the show, said the musical has a few different meanings.

“The Book of Mormon is a fun show,” Whitaker said. “It has a huge message. Some may think it’s a message about faith but to me, I think it’s the power that one person can have on the community and I think we definitely need that in the current climate.”

Berlande, who plays Nabulungi in the show, has been preforming since she was very young. She said she can’t wait to experience the crowd in Lincoln.

“I’m happy to be here especially on a college campus and just around people that are going to get it and who are going to enjoy it. We feed off of the energy of the audience quite frequently,” Berlande said.

The Book of Mormon did show in Lincoln in 2018, but this weekend it’s a new cast. Staff at the Lied Center say tickets have been selling well. To get tickets for the show, follow the link to the Lied Center website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth

Latest News

N REPORT: Alex Gordon talks about Husker memories, getting jersey retired
Nebraska retiring jersey numbers for Erstad, Gordon, and Komine
Thomas spent 20 years in the news industry before becoming the first civilian to be LPD's PIO
Meet LPD’s new Public Information Officer Erika Thomas
The Book of Mormon is being shown this weekend at the Lied Center starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Book of Mormon musical comes to Lincoln
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening