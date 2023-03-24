The Book of Mormon musical comes to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Book of Mormon is being shown this weekend at the Lied Center starting on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Tony Award winning comedy musical follows two Mormon missionaries assigned to an unexpected location. Lamont Whitaker, who plays Mafala Hatimbi in the show, said the musical has a few different meanings.

“The Book of Mormon is a fun show,” Whitaker said. “It has a huge message. Some may think it’s a message about faith but to me, I think it’s the power that one person can have on the community and I think we definitely need that in the current climate.”

Berlande, who plays Nabulungi in the show, has been preforming since she was very young. She said she can’t wait to experience the crowd in Lincoln.

“I’m happy to be here especially on a college campus and just around people that are going to get it and who are going to enjoy it. We feed off of the energy of the audience quite frequently,” Berlande said.

The Book of Mormon did show in Lincoln in 2018, but this weekend it’s a new cast. Staff at the Lied Center say tickets have been selling well. To get tickets for the show, follow the link to the Lied Center website.

