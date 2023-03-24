Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

NATIONAL ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL CHAMPIONSHIP

9am Event begins Fri. & Sat.; Free to spectators

There will be a lot of power, noise and nonstop pulling action as Lincoln hosts the National Antique Tractor Pullers Association. You will see lots of tractors competing for points nationally on the track beginning at 9am. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 796-2686 or visit http://natpa.club.

COOKING WITH WINE - COOKING CLASS

5:30-8:30 pm Fri, $125 (fees not included) *Class is for ages 21+

When added to the right dish, wine can work wonders, enhancing the natural essence of food while adding depth of flavor! Join Chef Chelsea Wells for an evening full of delicious food. You don’t want to miss out on this experience. This event is at Art & Soul, located at 5740 Hidcote Drive, Suite A. For more information call (402) 483-1744 or visit www.lincolnartandsoul.com/classes.

BIRDHOUSE BASH

7-9pm Fri. $10 Advance ticket. $15 At the door

The Nebraska History Museum will host a special event to celebrate the end of the Big B.A.D. (Build and Design Birdhouse Project as they raise funds for the Lincoln Community Learning Center programming with Spring Creek Prairie. There will be a social hour from 7-8pm with live music, snacks and a cash bar. The special juried birdhouse pieces created by local artists and designers will be on display. At 8pm, bidding will start on the live auction for these special birdhouses. This event is at Nebraska History Museum, located at 131 Centennial Mall North. For more information visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/events/big-bad-birdhouse-bash.

I LOVE MY DOG EXPO

9am-5pm Sat., 10am-4pm Sun.; $10, $15 Two-day ticket, Free for youth under 10; Dogs welcome (see website for info)

Get ready for two days of dog-friendly, family-oriented fun! I Love My Dog Expo is a perfect opportunity to visit vendors for dog-related products, services or find your new best friend at one of several rescue organizations in attendance. There will be entertainment, games, training demonstrations and of course, plenty of shopping. It’s also fun for those who don’t have a dog and just want to come, check out the cool canines and be a part of the festivities. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 441-6545 or visit www.lancastereventcenter.org.

JUNK FOOD PAIRINGS

12-9pm Sat. $10.50, Items for purchase

Join James Arthur Vineyards this Saturday as they pair six wines from their menu with popular junk foods such as Cool Ranch Doritos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Come check it out. This event is at James Arthur Vineyards, located at 2001 W. Raymond Road in Raymond, NE. For more information call (402) 783-5255 or visit https://jamesarthurvineyards.com.

