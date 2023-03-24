Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death

Timothy McPeak
Timothy McPeak(Lincoln Police)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter, in a case involving the death of his neighbor.

In 2021, Timothy McPeak was originally arrested and was going to be charged with second-degree murder after his then-neighbor Luis Nogurea, 76, was found dead in the hallway of their shared apartment complex near 10th and E Streets.

Those charges have since been dropped to manslaughter.

Friday, McPeak pled ‘No Contest’ to one charge of Manslaughter, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. A charge of First Degree Assault was dismissed.

The cause of death for Noguera was a broken neck, an autopsy revealed.

A probable cause affidavit states that witnesses observed Noguera knocking on McPeak’s door with a knife in his hand and yelling.

Moments later, a verbal argument on the staircase to the second floor turned physical, the court records state.

McPeak told officers when he was being arrested that Noguera had a knife, and he grabbed his ankle and right hand in an attempt to disarm him.

The court records state that McPeak told officers Noguera then fell down the stairs where he remained until officers arrived.

McPeak is set to be sentenced at the end of April.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Warmer with spotty light precip chances
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Local doctors highlight need to test early, yearly for colorectal cancer
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
Pictured here are Don and Linda Eckles, who founded Scooter's Coffee in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb.
Scooter’s Coffee named GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the world’s largest cake ball