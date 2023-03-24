Local doctors highlight need to test early, yearly for colorectal cancer

March is colorectal cancer awareness month, highlighting the importance of getting screened and early detection.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 100,000 cases of colon cancer will be diagnosed this year.

Doctors at CHI Health St. Elizabeth recommend colonoscopies as a means of detection and prevention, colon cancer has a higher survival rate if caught early.

In 2021, the recommended age for getting a colonoscopy was dropped from 50 to 25, to get younger patients screened.

“It’s really not that bad, it’s two days of your life and two days that can save your life,” Denise Kopp, the Endoscopy Nurse Manager at CHI said.

Kopp said common symptoms could be abdominal pain, a change in bowel movement, or unexplained weight loss.

Those with a family history of the disease are advised to get a screening early.

