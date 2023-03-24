Man stabbed wife to death during Bible study, police say

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during bible study. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Corinna Woodhull had overcome addiction and depression, but she could not survive domestic violence.

According to court documents, the 41-year-old and her husband, Robert Castillo, were sitting together at a weekly Bible study on Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting along.

They then described Castillo whispering something to Woodhull.

He reacted by pulling out a knife and stabbing her, witnesses told investigators.

The Ramsey Count Attorney’s Office says Castillo is charged with second-degree murder.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Robert Castillo is charge with second-degree murder.(WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)

Woodhull is survived by her five children, but she also leaves behind a community of recovering addicts who described her as an inspiration and a beacon of hope.

“It hurts to sit here and talk about her not being here,” says Phil Tyler.

Tyler is the founder of Against All Odds Ministries, a group he says was made better because of Woodhull’s enthusiastic attendance.

“It’s powerful. It takes courage to get out of our comfort zone sometimes, and I always tell people your story can change people’s life. And Corinna treated people with love and encouragement and was a beacon of hope for people,” Tyler describes.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
‘A tough, tough case’: New details on human remains found north of Elkhorn

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Warmer with spotty light precip chances
The U.S. launches retaliatory air strikes after one U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S....
US launches air strikes after Syria attack
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
UPDATE: One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
Events happening this weekend in Lincoln
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker