Meet LPD’s new Public Information Officer Erika Thomas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday was the first day on the job for Erika Thomas, the new Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department. She is the first civilian to hold the job.

She said her priorities while representing LPD are to make information more understandable to the public and to promote transparency.

Thomas is no stranger to working in front of the camera. She has previously worked in radio and TV for the last 20 years.

Now she will be answering the questions, instead of asking them.

“When I came across this position, you know, I think what really struck me is being able to be part of a community, being able to connect with people being able to tell stories,” Thomas said. “And then also just highlighting the incredible work of the officers who are out there protecting our community, I have a great respect for law enforcement.”

Thomas and her family moved to Lincoln a week ago, she said the new position puts them closer to home.

“My husband was born and raised in Nebraska, a huge Huskers fan, I got sucked into that when I met him in 2010,” Thomas said. “So it’ll be great to be near the university and be able to hopefully go to football games, and basketball games, and all the different sports.”

Thomas has spent the last six years working as an evening news anchor in northwest Arkansas. She said the transition from holding the microphone to standing in front of one will be a change of pace.

“I have been on the other side of things for a long time so to be able to work with the department and learn about all of those aspects so that I understand what can be put out there and putting that information out as quickly as possible with what we’re able to share but also not impacting investigation so that these cases can be put through the justice system and the court system correctly without being impacted by information that was released when it shouldn’t have been,” Thomas said.

She thinks the skills she’s learned in journalism will serve her well in this new role.

“I think it’ll be a good pivot in my career, but be able to use you know, the skills that I acquired as a journalist and be able to put them to good use,” Thomas said.

