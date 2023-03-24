UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Greenwood house fire

Volunteer firefighters battle a house fire in Greenwood
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cass County authorities have identified the victim who died in a house fire in Greenwood last week.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, March 23rd, at a house on the east side of the town near 3rd and Pleasant Streets. Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota said one person was killed during the fire. On Wednesday, March 29th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the name of that person, who was identified as 58-year-old Jess Ray Hunt.

CCSO says an autopsy was performed, and that next of kin had been notified. However, authorities did not share the cause of death, or any other information about the cause of the fire, adding that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of the investigation and that any additional information will be released by them.

Volunteer firefighters from four different agencies were called in to help fight the fire.

Chief Sobota said that crews were having a tough time working to get the fire under control, but eventually did gain the upper hand. Firefighters didn’t leave the scene until well into the day on Friday, March 24th.

Volunteers from Greenwood were joined by other firefighters from Ashland, Murdock and Waverly. Cass County Emergency Management was also at the scene, as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.
Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges
Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
Two families are trying to wrap their heads around the unexpected deaths of their loved ones....
Family of man killed in Lincoln hit-and-run asking for answers

Latest News

Joseph Reyna
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
Lincoln man has been arrested about ten times for peering into people's windows since 2021.
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln
Golden Apple Award: Sara Burr
Golden Apple Award: Teaching history and being a friend
First responders are there every time we call for help -- but they say there's a scam you need...
First responders warn of donation scams by email, phone
Golden Apple Winner March 2023
Golden Apple Award: Teaching history and being a friend