Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that stalled a portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred near 50th and ‘O’ Streets near Barnes & Noble at around 5 p.m. and has blocked westbound traffic.

It is unclear how many people were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash and if anyone was injured.

