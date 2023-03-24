Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening

Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that stalled a portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred near 50th and ‘O’ Streets near Barnes & Noble at around 5 p.m. and has blocked westbound traffic.

It is unclear how many people were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash and if anyone was injured.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

