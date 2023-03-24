Nebraska retiring jersey numbers for Erstad, Gordon, and Komine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three former Nebraska baseball All-American players will have their jerseys retired during a ceremony at Friday night’s game.

Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon, and Shane Komine will be retiring their jerseys during a ceremony occurring just before the first pitch between Nebraska and Illinois.

Erstad was a first-team All-American player from 1993 to 1995 and was Nebraska’s first conference player of the year. Erstad finished his career with 261 hits which was a school record, finished second all-time doubles with 46, third in home runs with 41, runs batted in, 182, and fifth in runs with 188. Erstad also coached NU from 2012 to 2019, amassing a 267-193-1 record, taking Nebraska to the postseason 4 times

Nebraska Athletics said Komine posted a 41-8 record with a 2.84 ERA and had 18 complete games in 59 starts and his 510 strikeouts are fifth-most in NCAA history. Komine ended his career first in starts, wins, innings pitched, complete games, strikeouts and shutouts, and was also the first two-time first-team All-American in program history.

Gordon, a freshman All-American in 2003, was a first-team All-American in 2004 and 2005. In 2005, Gordon was was the consensus national player of the year, winning the Golden Spikes, Brooks Wallace, Dick Howser and the ABCA National Player-of-the-Year awards, according to Nebraska Athletics.

The Nebraska vs Illinois game will be played at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park and is set to begin at 6:05 p.m.

